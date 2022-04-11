Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of OneSpan worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN remained flat at $$14.28 during trading on Monday. 3,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $571.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.