Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 24,378 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Cognyte Software worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,791. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

