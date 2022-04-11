Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 4,264 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

