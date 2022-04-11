Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 4,838 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,580,000 after buying an additional 99,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,271. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

