Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,495 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,440. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

