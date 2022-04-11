Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 318 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.05. 5,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,097. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

