Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 7,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,944,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,689,000 after buying an additional 1,197,249 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 204,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $54.19. 775,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

