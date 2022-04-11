Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $2.52 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $584.40. 48,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.