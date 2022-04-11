Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.91. 18,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,584. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

