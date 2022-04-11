DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 9.1% This Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $389,972.76 and approximately $155.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

