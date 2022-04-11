Decentr 24 Hour Volume Hits $428,379.00 (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentr has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $428,379.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00254196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00104425 BTC.

Decentr Profile

DEC is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,268,533 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

