Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 6.1%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.48. 863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,386,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $580.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

