DeepOnion Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002473 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008757 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,666,129 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

