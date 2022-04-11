DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $15,366.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.07506428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.99 or 1.00138836 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

