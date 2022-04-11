DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 92,477 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 731,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

