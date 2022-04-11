DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $46,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

