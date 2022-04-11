DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,743 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $55,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.28. 17,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average is $318.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

