DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 23,843 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.34% of Pembina Pipeline worth $56,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 585,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.