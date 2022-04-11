DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $46.54 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Biogen worth $46,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,494. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

