DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47.92 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.53% of Tetra Tech worth $47,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 300,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

