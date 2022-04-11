DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $51.20 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies worth $51,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

NYSE TDY traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $480.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.87 and its 200-day moving average is $434.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.28 and a 1-year high of $490.75.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

