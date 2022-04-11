DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 545.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.64% of AGCO worth $55,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.86. 4,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,280. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.