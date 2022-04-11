DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $48,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,451,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $7.70 on Monday, hitting $334.99. 9,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

