DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of BioNTech worth $51,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after buying an additional 149,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.35. 10,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $118.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

