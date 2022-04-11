DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,986 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Kroger worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

