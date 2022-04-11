DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 26,039 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Home Depot worth $302,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $309.52. 97,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average is $360.86. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

