DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,739 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $48,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.23. 7,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.00. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $257.42 and a 1 year high of $411.89.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.