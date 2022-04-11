DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 93,811 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $56,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.19. 37,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

