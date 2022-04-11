DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of TELUS worth $44,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth $209,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,984. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

