Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) COO Buys $32,950.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DCTH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 31,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,970. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

