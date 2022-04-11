DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00285500 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.93 or 0.01776067 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 135.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.