DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.91

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 109703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.98.
DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.