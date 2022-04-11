DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.97

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 3017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

