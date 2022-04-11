Deri Protocol Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $453,884.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,736,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

