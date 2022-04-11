Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

