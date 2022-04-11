Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 6.6%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 149,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $829.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

