Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$94.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46. The company has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$95.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

