Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70.

In other news, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 over the last three months.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

