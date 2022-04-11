Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Target Price to €54.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BECTY remained flat at $$10.60 during trading on Monday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. Bechtle has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.
About Bechtle (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bechtle (BECTY)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.