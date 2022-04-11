Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Target Price to €54.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BECTY remained flat at $$10.60 during trading on Monday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. Bechtle has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

