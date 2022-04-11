Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Puma in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

Shares of ETR PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a one year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €81.00 and its 200 day moving average is €95.34.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

