Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $23,209.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00222553 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

