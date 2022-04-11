dHedge DAO Tops One Day Volume of $299,991.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $299,991.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00104425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,789,789 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

