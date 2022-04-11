DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 2.9%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.51 and last traded at $107.03. Approximately 9,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,801,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,261 shares of company stock worth $14,274,334. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

