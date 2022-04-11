Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Digital Turbine worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of APPS opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

