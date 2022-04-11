DigitalBits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $251.76 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00252674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004511 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00641218 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

