Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $153,605.36 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $153,605.36 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.36 or 0.07525562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00259340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00745982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00575007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00360887 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,695,293 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

