Digitex Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00104352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

