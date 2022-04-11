DODO (DODO) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week

DODO (DODO) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DODO has a market capitalization of $40.68 million and approximately $58.18 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

