Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $18.69 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00254819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001279 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.