Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.60. 55,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

